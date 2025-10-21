Emeritus Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has called for a well-structured and depoliticised approach to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), warning that poorly designed reforms will yield no meaningful results.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday, October 20, 2025, Prof. Aryeetey said TVET has great potential to transform Ghana’s education system, but political interference and shallow reforms have undermined its impact.

“TVET if properly structured—is a good idea. When you do TVET for the wrong reasons, as I have seen in this country, it can lead to nowhere. TVET is important, but let’s do it properly. If we want to do it properly, there are people in this country who can show us how to do it instead of making it political. Many of our reforms in education have been politically motivated; that is why we’re not getting the results,” he said.

He urged policymakers to adopt evidence-based strategies and involve experienced professionals to ensure TVET truly equips young people with employable skills rather than serving political interests.

Prof. Aryeetey also criticised Ghana’s broader education reform agenda, describing it as superficial and counterproductive.

“Most of my time in education has been spent fighting these types of micro-level reforms that simply worsen the situation. There is enough research being done, not only in Ghana but across Africa, that shows the type of education you can provide at the basic, Junior High, and Senior High levels that produces productive, versatile students. They don’t need a University Degree to be able to do things. But we’ve built a system that funnels everyone into universities. It is wrong, and it will always be wrong,” he said.

He stressed the need for reforms that build practical skills at the basic, JHS, and SHS levels, enabling students to become productive without necessarily needing a university degree.