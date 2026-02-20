10 hours ago

Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan, born Andrae Hugh Sutherland, has been officially enstooled as a chief in the Aseibu Traditional Area of Ghana’s Central Region, taking the stool name Nana Arkoh Kese I in a colourful ceremony that has ignited nationwide conversation.

The traditional rite took place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, with videos of the event quickly spreading across social media.

In the footage, the globally celebrated musician is seen fully immersed in Ghanaian custom, dressed in a yellow-and-white Ghanaian cloth draped over his shoulder, adorned with traditional beads, and symbolically marked with herbs in accordance with customary practices.

The enstoolment ceremony featured libation pouring, traditional drumming, chanting, and energetic dancing, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflected the deep cultural significance of the occasion.

One of the most symbolic moments came when elders, dressed in rich African regalia, supported Popcaan as he was lowered onto the stool three times—a ritual act signifying acceptance, authority, and continuity within the chieftaincy institution.

With the final pronouncement of his stool name, Nana Arkoh Kese I, the ceremony was complete.

Throughout the celebrations, Popcaan appeared visibly joyful, at times breaking into dance as drums echoed through the community, drawing cheers from attendees.

The enstoolment has since generated mixed reactions online, with many praising the move as a celebration of Pan-African unity, while others raised questions about tradition and eligibility.

Some users expressed curiosity about the process. Diba asked, “Is this how it was done in the past? Selecting or appointing someone based on their status? I just want to understand.” Thunderman similarly questioned, “So, does this mean anyone can become a chief in Ghana now?”

Others pointed to Popcaan’s long-standing connection to Ghana. Khobby West remarked that the artist has maintained a residence along the Winneba Road near Cape Coast, while Dennis recalled how legendary reggae figures like Joseph Hill frequently visited Ghana in earlier decades, suggesting that Popcaan’s bond with the country is not superficial.

Still, some youth voices expressed concern. Agyenkwa commented, “We, the youth, are here, yet overlooked, but when foreigners arrive, they are made gyasehene first.”

Within Ghanaian tradition, chieftaincy titles are sometimes conferred not only by lineage but also in recognition of service, cultural affinity, or contributions to a community.

While details of Popcaan’s specific role or responsibilities as Nana Arkoh Kese I have not yet been made public, cultural analysts note that such enstoolments often aim to strengthen cultural diplomacy, attract development attention, and honour individuals seen as friends of the people.

For Popcaan, the ceremony marks a significant cultural milestone—one that symbolises his deepening relationship with Ghana and the African continent.

As debates continue, the enstoolment has undeniably placed Ghanaian tradition, modern identity, and global cultural exchange at the centre of national discussion.