1 hour ago

Pope Francis meets with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, who speaks with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin about joint efforts in the fields of education and healthcare, as well as global peace issues and security in West Africa.

Pope Francis received the President of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, at the study of the Paul VI Hall on Saturday, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

Following the audience with the Pope, President Akufo-Addo met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, in the offices of the Secretariat of State.

During the meeting, the "good relations" between the Holy See and Ghana were highlighted.

The discussions primarily focused on fostering collaboration between the Catholic Church and Ghana, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare. They also discussed aspects of Ghana's political and socio-economic situation.

Current international affairs were also explored, with an emphasis on addressing peace-related issues globally and improving security in the countries of West Africa.

Source: vaticannews