59 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor and producer, Samuel Ofori, owes his life to the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, who came to his aid in the nick of time.

The actor revealed for the first time that he would have been long dead but for a single phone call Atsu placed to him right on time when he was about committing suicide.

In a self-taken video, Mr Ofori revealed at that time he was depressed following some false accusations made against him in Germany which made him trend for the wrong reasons.

According to him, Ghanaians descended heavily on him without hearing his side of the story, and he felt his good reputation was over and he was better off dead.

However, as he sat thinking of how to end it all, he said Atsu called to check up on him and inquire about the multiple headlines he read on social media.

“I was so frustrated at that time that I neglected all calls, but when I saw his, I answered. He was worried about me and asked for my side of the story. After I narrated everything to him, he motivated me to ignore because it was a trivial issue. What he did not know was that if that call had not come, I would have drank something poisonous. Just the single call changed my life.”

Not only did he comfort him, Mr Ofori said Atsu requested for his Ghanaian wife’s number and explained the entire situation to her.

Due to Atsu’s intervention, the matter was quickly swept under the carpet and he went on to make the most of his life.

On how his relationship with Atsu started, the filmmaker said Atsu called to compliment his talent after watching his 2019 movie, Make Up Girls starring Jessica Williams.

Since then, they were the very best of friends until Atsu lost his life under the rubble after an earthquake in Turkey.