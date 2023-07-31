3 hours ago

Rap sensation King Paluta and his entourage have been involved in a devastating accident on the Accra-Kumasi road, near Nkawkaw.

The incident occurred while they were on their way back to Kumasi to perform at the “Star Shine on National Tour” show at the Heroes venue on Saturday.

Despite the severity of the accident, there were no fatalities, and King Paluta and his team escaped with minor injuries.

King Paluta’s manager, Cofy Dela, who confirmed the news said the artiste is safe and sound.

Details of the crash are sketchy, but photos splashed on social media captured the damaged car in some bushes along the highway.

The news of the accident has sent shockwaves through the music industry and among fans, who are all expressing their concern and sending well-wishes to King Paluta and his team. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the unpredictable nature of life on the road.