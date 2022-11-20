3 hours ago

Famous Kumawood actor, Komfo Kolagae, has lost his wife in a tragic childbirth incident.

The family’s excitement of welcoming their baby boy was cut short when Madam Millicent lost her life and that of her unborn baby in the theatre room.

The news of her passing was announced by actor Oteele who revealed other Kumawood stars have visited Komfo Kolegae in his home at Breman.

She was reportedly a midwife prior to her passing.

Details of the demise remains sketchy, but Komfo Kolegae has confirmed the news with a dirge he posted on his social media page.

The family has slated December 17, 2022 for her funeral.

