9 hours ago

The media fraternity in Kumasi and across the country has been thrown into deep mourning following the sudden passing of renowned broadcast journalist and Twi news anchor, Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw of OTEC FM.

Information indicates that the respected broadcaster passed away on the morning of 26th December after reportedly falling ill.

He was suspected of having been poisoned through food.

Sources close to the family revealed that Nana Akwasi had complained of discomfort after consuming food and drinks the previous day, a situation that later deteriorated unexpectedly.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility when his condition worsened, but despite efforts by medical personnel, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The sudden nature of his passing has left colleagues, listeners, and the wider media community in shock.

Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw was widely known for his commanding voice, in-depth analysis, and dedication to responsible journalism on OTEC FM, where he built a reputation as one of the most trusted Twi news anchors in the Ashanti Region.

Over the years, he earned admiration for his professionalism, passion for public interest reporting, and commitment to informing the Ghanaian public.

His death comes as a heavy blow to the station, his loyal audience, and the many young journalists he mentored throughout his career.

Friends and colleagues describe him as humble, disciplined, and deeply committed to his craft.