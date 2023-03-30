1 hour ago

Messages of condolences have flooded the social media space in honour of TikTok sensation, Ahuofe.

Ahuofe became a known face kind courtesy his resemblance of late American rapper, Tupac, earning him the moniker, Ghana Tupac.

Latest reports indicate that he has passed on after battling an undisclosed illness for a short period.

His death was announced by close associate, Kumerican artiste Jay Bahd who said he is going to be missed forever.

Ahuofe’s death comes as a shock as he was active on social media a night ago, engaging his fans on TikTok live.

Netizens have honoured his memory by posting their favourite comic videos and memes of the funny character.