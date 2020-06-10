29 minutes ago

Actress, Beatrice Chinery popularly called 'Miliky MiCool' of YOLO fame has died.

The actress reportedly passed away on Wednesday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Speaking in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, the actress' brother, Robert Chinery disclosed that his late sister had taken ill for months but her condition worsened today and was rushed to the hospital but died upon arrival.

Miliky MiCool, according to the source, died of high blood pressure and other health complications.

She died at the age of 54 years and left behind two children.

Having started acting on stage in 1993, the late Beatrice Chinery is a veteran actress and shot to fame from the TV sitcom, Kejetia.