1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori has joined Portuguese side Moreiirense on a season-long loan deal this summer.

He joins the Portuguese side from Famalicao after going on a similar loan spell at Israeli side FC Ashdod.

It will be his third loan spell as in the 2020/2021 season he played at Portuguese side Arouca

The 24-year-old Ghanaian midfielder represented Israel's Ashdod in the second half of last season on loan from the Famalicense club.

In Portugal, in addition to Famalicão, Ofori has represented Arouca, Leixões and Feirense.

The central midfielder played for WAFA briefly in 2016 before beginning his sojourn in Europe with Portugal being his first stop.

In the 2021/2022 season, he played a total of 21 matches featuring for Arouca in the first half before joining Ashdod in the second phase of the season.

He is yet to be capped by Ghana at any level of football.