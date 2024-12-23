3 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the Ghana Police Service for the security measures instituted during the 2024 election.

However, he has called on the leadership to review its operational strategies to avoid the recurrence of post-election violence.

President Akufo-Addo has advocated for the implementation of swift mechanisms to deal with such incidents.

The President was speaking at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s Bicentennial Anniversary launch at the Osu Castle on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo expressed concern that post-election violence does not augur well for the image of Ghana’s democracy.

“I commended the security service, especially the Police for the effective monitoring of the elections which ensured a peaceful nature.

“But I would like to ask the leadership of the police to review its practices that allow post-electoral violence to linger for too long before it’s brought under control,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo further emphasised the need for a collective effort to protect the nation’s hard-won peace and democratic stability.

The 2024 election despite been generally peaceful was marred by vandalism, looting and attacks on several state institutions.

The incidents were allegedly linked to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who claimed to be protecting state assets as the government to be sworn in on January 7, 2025.

Over 100 people were arrested in connection with the incidents and arraigned in court.