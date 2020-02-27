19 minutes ago

Potomac Soccer Association (PSA) has announced that it is partnering with the Global Soccer Alliance, Inc. to participate in their Global Youth Soccer Ambassador Program (GYSAP).

Potomac Soccer Association will work with the GYSAP to promote cultural exchanges between North American and African youth soccer programs and reduce barriers to play for youth in low-income African communities. The Global Soccer Alliance and its signature program, Global Youth Soccer Ambassador Program, is an initiative created by PSA Coach Theo Botchway (GU10 Blue, GU17 White).

See below for details on the partnership from PSA:

“PSA is thrilled to have players from the BU13 Blue, GU13 Blue and GU17 White teams volunteering their time as Global Youth Soccer Ambassadors.

This summer, the GYSAP will reach 1,000 African youth through soccer clubs in the cities of Kumasi, Cape Coast and Accra in Ghana. There are many ways that PSA players and families can get involved in this initiative. Our most immediate need will be the donation of used uniforms and equipment (including game jerseys, practice jerseys, shorts, socks, soccer cleats, shin guards, balls, pug goals, pumps and cones) to be distributed to youth soccer teams, clubs, and academies in Ghana this summer. The first donation drop-off date will be Thursday, March 5th at Sofive during Potomac Soccer practice hours. Our PSA Global Youth Soccer Ambassadors will be on hand to collect your donations and to answer questions about their participation in the program.

At the conclusion of this soccer season, PSA will be entering into a new 2-year uniform cycle and is asking that all players consider donating their old uniforms, practice jerseys, cleats and used equipment to this program. Additional donation days will be held over the summer, once games and tournaments have ended. We are proud of our players who have chosen to participate in this program and encourage all of our PSA families to support this wonderful cause. We also hope you will consider making a small donation to offset the cost of shipping the donated supplies to Ghana. Coach Theo, along with some of our Ambassadors, will be traveling to Ghana this summer to distribute the supplies once they arrive.

To learn more about the program or to make a donation of supplies or funds, please visit the Global Soccer Alliance website at www.globalsocceralliance.org. All donations are tax deductible.”