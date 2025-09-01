2 hours ago

The future of democracy in Africa is under threat from poverty and corruption, which have been described as the “silent killers” of governance and stability on the continent.

This caution was delivered by Ambassador Baba Kamara, ECOWAS Special Envoy on Terrorism, during the 2025 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue in Accra.

Ambassador Kamara, who addressed participants through a representative, painted a stark picture of the fragility of Africa’s democratic institutions.

He stressed that no democratic system can thrive in societies where citizens are trapped in cycles of deprivation, joblessness, and systemic corruption.

“Democracy cannot thrive on empty stomachs,” he noted, pointing out how the widespread looting of state resources by a privileged few deepens public mistrust in government. According to him, the resulting disillusionment often drives citizens, particularly the youth, to embrace non-democratic alternatives such as military interventions or authoritarian populist leaders.

Growing Disillusionment And Rising Instability

The envoy’s warning comes at a time when Africa has witnessed a resurgence of military coups in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, with military juntas citing corruption and mismanagement as justifications for toppling elected governments.

Baba Kamara emphasized that inequality, coupled with worsening economic hardship, continues to fuel instability across the region.

He argued that the survival of democracy cannot be reduced to the mere holding of elections. Instead, it must be judged by whether ordinary citizens feel empowered, protected, and provided with opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

“The survival of democracy in Africa will not depend on elections alone, but on whether citizens feel their voices matter, their rights are protected, and their livelihoods improve,” he said.

Call for Accountability and Justice

Ambassador Kamara also called on African governments to move beyond political speeches and take bold, practical steps against corruption.

He condemned the prevailing culture where influential individuals escape justice while petty offenders are swiftly punished.

Such selective justice, he noted, destroys public confidence in state institutions and creates a sense of alienation among citizens.

“Justice must be applied fairly if trust in democracy is to be restored. When powerful individuals escape justice while petty offenders are swiftly jailed, citizens lose faith in the fairness of the system,” he stressed.

Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Dialogue

The Democracy Dialogue, convened by former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has become a key platform for reflecting on the state of democracy in Africa.

This year’s event, themed “Why Democracies Die”, brought together policymakers, civil society leaders, academics, and governance advocates to examine the challenges undermining democratic consolidation on the continent.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Baba Kamara urged leaders to prioritize accountability, transparency, and reforms that deliver visible benefits to citizens.

He maintained that only by addressing the root causes of disillusionment—poverty and corruption—can democracy in Africa be safeguarded against collapse.