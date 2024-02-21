6 hours ago

After the thrilling conclusion of the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, attention swiftly turned to the next installment, with the preliminary draw officially conducted at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, 20 February.

A total of 52 nations are set to participate in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifiers.

In the preliminary stage, eight of the lowest-ranked nations based on the FIFA Rankings will engage in a home and away knockout format.

The four nations emerging victorious from this phase will then join the remaining 44 nations in the group stages of the qualifiers.

During this initial stage, the four lowest-ranked nations will host the first leg of the fixtures, with the return legs taking place in the stadiums of the higher-ranked opposing nations.

The qualifiers are scheduled to occur during the next FIFA International Break between 20 and 26 March 2024.

**TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Preliminary Draw Results:**

M1 & 2: Somalia vs Eswatini

M3 & 4: Sao Tome vs South Sudan

M5 & 6: Chad vs Mauritius

M7 & 8: Djibouti vs Liberia

*(Dates, Venues & Kick-Off Times To Be Confirmed)*

Following the conclusion of the preliminary stages, CAF will announce the official draw for the group stages of the qualifiers, setting the stage for another thrilling journey towards the prestigious TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.