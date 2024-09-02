1 hour ago

Premier League clubs have begun receiving their first tranche of footballs for the 2024/2025 season. Each team will be supplied with 20 footballs—10 match balls and 10 training balls—to support their preparations.

The distribution started on Friday, with Berekum Chelsea FC being the first club to receive their allocation.

This early delivery aims to ensure that clubs are well-equipped for both training and official matches as they gear up for the new season.

This initiative by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is part of ongoing efforts to support clubs and enhance the quality of football in the country.

All Premier League clubs are expected to receive their footballs in the coming days, ahead of the season's kickoff.