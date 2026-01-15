2 hours ago

The price of premix fuel recorded a significant reduction of 16 per cent, effective January 1, 2026, compared with the previous price review conducted on October 1, 2025, according to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Premix fuel, a blend of gasoline and condensate, is used to power outboard motors by artisanal fishermen in Ghana.

The decline in price is favourable to end users, particularly fisherfolk, as it helps reduce operating costs within the fishing industry.

The product was priced at GH¢5.3557 per litre during the same period last year, representing an approximate year-on-year reduction of 18 per cent.

The price reduction is largely attributable to the strong performance of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar, coupled with a notable decline in international gasoline prices, which form the primary component of premix fuel production.

Additionally, the government subsidises premix fuel by 50 per cent. As a result, the National Petroleum Authority reviews the price quarterly to ensure the subsidy remains within the approved 50 per cent threshold.

Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs) are reimbursed for any under-recoveries incurred as a result of the subsidy intervention. The periodic release of funds to settle outstanding under-recoveries is intended to ensure uninterrupted supply of premix fuel nationwide.

In this regard, the government had, as of the end of December 2025, released a total of GH¢115.96 million to clear under-recoveries accrued up to September 2025.

As of October 2025, national premix fuel consumption stood at 27,414,000 litres, according to data from the National Petroleum Authority.