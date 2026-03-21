18 hours ago

Energy analyst and New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Kwadwo Poku Nsafoah, has cautioned that fuel prices in Ghana are likely to rise in the coming pricing windows due to disruptions in global oil supply.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, March 21, 2026, Mr. Nsafoah attributed the anticipated increases to damage to critical oil infrastructure amid ongoing conflict, warning that such developments could have prolonged effects on fuel availability and pricing.

He explained that attacks on key oil facilities could delay recovery efforts, noting that restoring damaged infrastructure could take between six months and a year, thereby affecting supply levels even after hostilities subside.

“We could see fuel prices increase over the next two or three pricing windows because once infrastructure is destroyed, it takes time to restore normal supply,” he said.

Mr. Nsafoah also urged the government to adopt measures to ease the burden on consumers, including the removal of the GH¢1 fuel levy, which he believes would provide immediate relief at the pumps.

He argued that maintaining the levy at a time of rising fuel prices would further strain households and businesses already grappling with high living costs.

According to him, the expected price hikes could worsen financial pressures on Ghanaians if mitigating steps are not taken promptly.