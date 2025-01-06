1 hour ago

The Office of the President has officially denied granting any presidential pardons, contradicting earlier reports that suggested ten convicted individuals received clemency.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, the Presidency categorically refuted the claims, describing them as inaccurate and urging the public to disregard such information.

The statement emphasized that no pardons whatsoever have been granted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This clarification follows the circulation of an earlier document purportedly from the same office, which listed individuals allegedly pardoned by the President.

The individuals named in the document included Ato Essien, Philip Assibit and other persons convicted of offenses ranging from financial crimes to narcotics possession and human trafficking.

The Office of the President urged the public to rely solely on verified communications.