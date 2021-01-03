12 hours ago

The double track school system introduced by New Patriotic Party (NPP) government during the free Senior High School(SHS) policy has now been abolished.

This was announced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 21st COVID-19 National Address to the nation.

Schools from across all levels in the country will re-open on 15th January, 2021 after more than eleven months out of the classrooms.

Since 15th March, 2020, most schools have been locked out of their classrooms with no studies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils from kindergarten, basic school have all been out of school the last 11 months with only final year Junior High School students, form 2 JHS and final year Senior High School students and form two SHS students the only ones who have been attending school.

The President announced the suspension of the double track system for first and final year SHS students given what he said was the expansion of infrastructure in schools across the country.

“I must stress that SHS 3 students in all schools, like SHS 1 students, will no longer run the double track system. The expansion of infrastructure at the various senior high schools, over the last three (3) years, has brought us to this favourable situation. However, the double track system will still be applicable to SHS 2 students in schools that are employing it. Students in universities and other tertiary institutions are to be in school from Saturday, 9th January”, he added.