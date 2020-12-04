24 minutes ago

The President has ordered the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) to make available some payments to all 18 Ghana Premier League teams.

As reported by your trusted Ghanaguardian.com, on Thursday, all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs will be handed an initial GHC50,000.

This follows the government's directive that club's are supposed to play all their matches behind closed doors due to the debilitating effects of the coronavirus disease.

Ghana Premier League clubs will receive a total sum of GHC100,000 while Division One League clubs will earn GHC50,0000.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will by close of day Friday 4th December,2020 pay GPL clubs the first tranche of GHC50,000 to cushion clubs as fans are locked out of the stadiums.

While Division One League clubs will get GHC50,000 before they start their league matches in January 2021.

All matches of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season are been played behind closed doors after the government back tracked on an initial 25% stadium allocation.

Clubs are due to take a financial hit as no spectators will come to the park and so the government has stepped in to provide a helping hand to them.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season is already underway with the league at match day four with no spectators being allowed into the stadiums for obvious reasons.