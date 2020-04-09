1 hour ago

In these trying times, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated a strong sense of fatherhood and deep reasoning with the people of Ghana in our fight against the deadly covid19 pandemic.

The President of the republic has taken very strong and bold decisions in recent times which has been described as abnormal times. The imposition of restrictions has come to the people of the world as hard times where the poor, disabled and the vulnerable in society gives extra responsibility on the government. The security agencies and essential service providers especially healthcare personnel need extra care and attention in order to give the country the best of their services. In general, the restrictions have barred many from attending to their daily course and has as such put pressure on households who feed through informal jobs.

We will recall that the President mentioned that there cannot be a one size fit all approach to solving this problem. This called for robust decisions to be made and also for the government to carefully study what the citizens may need as cushioning in order to cooperate in these hard times.

The President on the occasion of his 5th address to the Nation on the Pandemic announced various relief packages to the citizens, these include packages to support small and medium Enterprises, loan deferment for individuals as well as support for various inventions to help save the country from the pandemic.

Technologies which aid in handwashing which has been invented by Ghanaians has received support from government in order to encourage mass production. Companies are being supported to produce masks and sanitizers in large quantities so as to ensure there are enough PPEs for health personnel and individuals at risk.

Below are the lists of packages and reliefs designed by government in fighting against the pandemic.

•Free water supply to the entire Nation for the next three months

•No tax on the salaries of health workers for the next three months.

•50% increment in the salary of health workers

•Supporting companies to mass-produce protective equipment.

•Insurance for all frontline health workers with assured package of GHC 350,000.

•350,000 face masks.

•558,650 examination gloves.

•1000 reusable googles.

•20,000 cover-alls.

•7000 N-95 respirators.

•500 waterproof gumboots.

•2000 reusable face shields.

•2000 gallons of hand sanitizers.

•10,000 100ml pieces of hand sanitizers.

These items have been procured for the interim.

The good news is the support for households. This support comprises of no electricity and water disconnections, free water for 3 months, food for over 400,000 persons in slummy, disabled and homeless areas.

The President is really working to make our land great again and needs support from all Ghanaians. Let's stay home and stay safe. Remember whenever you move, the virus moves. Let's stay alive to witness the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

LONG LIVE GHANA

