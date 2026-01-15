5 hours ago

The government has unveiled a powerful new economic think tank with the creation of a 12-member Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy, a high-level body tasked with helping chart Ghana’s path through current financial pressures toward long-term growth and stability.

The group brings together some of the country’s most respected figures from academia, finance, industry and public service.

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is part of the team, alongside veteran economist Kwame Pianim and renowned business leader and industrialist Sir Sam Jonah.

They are joined by a blend of seasoned policymakers and private-sector heavyweights, including Ishmael Yamson, Nana Oye Mansa Yeboaa, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Ato Brown, Dr. Henry Wampah, Togbe Afede XIV, Abena Amoah, Prof. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, and Prof. Patience Aseweh Abor.

Together, the group is expected to act as the President’s sounding board on the economy, offering independent, non-partisan advice on how to stabilise finances, manage debt, align fiscal and monetary policies, and unlock new engines of growth.

Their scope will stretch beyond crisis management to include long-term issues such as industrialisation, export competitiveness, private-sector development, investment attraction and job creation.

The advisory team will regularly review Ghana’s economic performance, flag emerging risks, and propose adjustments where needed.

They will also support the country’s engagement with development partners, global investors and international financial institutions by providing expert insight into policy direction and reform plans.

By tapping into this pool of experience and expertise, the presidency is signalling a strong push for evidence-based decision-making and coordinated economic leadership, aimed at not just weathering today’s challenges but building a more resilient and productive Ghanaian economy for the future.