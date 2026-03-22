7 hours ago

Farmers across Ghana are set to receive free fertilisers in 2026 following a directive from President John Dramani Mahama, a move aimed at cushioning them against post-harvest losses.

The announcement was made during the launch of the first Farmer Services Centre at Takoratwene in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District. The initiative forms part of the government’s 24-Hour Economy programme, which seeks to strengthen the agricultural value chain while creating jobs.

The newly established centre will operate as a one-stop hub, offering farmers access to mechanised land preparation, certified seeds and fertilisers, equipment leasing, irrigation services, and post-harvest storage facilities.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama explained that the free fertiliser policy will replace the existing subsidy system, particularly to support farmers who have suffered losses in recent seasons.

“We have procured fertilizers for our farmers, which are usually sold at subsidized prices. However, this time, I have instructed the Minister of Agriculture to distribute them free of charge,” he said.

“This year, fertilizers will not be sold; this measure is intended to cushion farmers against the losses they have incurred.”

The policy is expected to significantly reduce production costs and boost agricultural productivity nationwide.