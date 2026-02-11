4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to revive the Pwalugu Tomato Factory as part of efforts to accelerate development in the Upper East Region.

He said steps are currently underway to restore the factory to full operational capacity.

As part of the initiative, farmers within the factory’s catchment areas have been supplied with a new high-yield tomato seed variety with higher flesh content, specifically selected to meet the processing needs of the facility.

According to President Mahama, the intervention is expected to increase tomato production, minimise post-harvest losses, generate employment opportunities, and promote agro-industrial growth in the region. He added that the revival of the factory will also guarantee a ready market for local tomato farmers.

The President made the announcement during a courtesy call by members of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs at the Presidency in Accra.