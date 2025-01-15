1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has submitted names of 10 regional ministers to Parliament for approval.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

According to the statement, Ali Adolf John is set to be the Northern Regional Minister, while Linda Ocloo has been nominated to head the Greater Accra Region, while Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey is being linked to the Eastern Region job.

Here is the full list:

Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey - Eastern

Ibrahim Tia - North East

Dr Frank Amoakohene - Ashanti

Akamugri Donatus Atanga - Upper East

Charity Gardner - Ahafo

Salisu Bia - Savannah

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo - Greater Accra

Adolf John - Northern

John Kwadwo Gyapong - Oti

Volta – James Gunu

Read the full statement below: