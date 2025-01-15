President John Dramani Mahama has submitted names of 10 regional ministers to Parliament for approval.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
According to the statement, Ali Adolf John is set to be the Northern Regional Minister, while Linda Ocloo has been nominated to head the Greater Accra Region, while Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey is being linked to the Eastern Region job.
Here is the full list:
Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey - Eastern
Ibrahim Tia - North East
Dr Frank Amoakohene - Ashanti
Akamugri Donatus Atanga - Upper East
Charity Gardner - Ahafo
Salisu Bia - Savannah
Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo - Greater Accra
Adolf John - Northern
John Kwadwo Gyapong - Oti
Volta – James Gunu
Read the full statement below:
