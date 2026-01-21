3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed seasoned banking and finance professional Dr David Kofi Mawuvi Wuaku as the first Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, a move widely seen as a major step towards fixing long-standing funding problems in the country’s sports sector.

Dr Wuaku brings more than three decades of experience in banking and financial management to the role, as the government rolls out a new, structured approach to financing sports development in Ghana.

For years, funding for sports has depended heavily on central government allocations and occasional philanthropic support. While budgetary provisions were often made, they rarely matched the growing demands of the sector, leaving many programmes underfunded and major infrastructure projects stalled.

The Ghana Sports Fund, established under the Ghana Sports Fund Bill, 2025, is designed to replace that ad hoc system with a coordinated and professionally managed financing mechanism. The Fund aims to support sports as a tool for national development, talent growth and international success.

As Administrator, Dr Wuaku will head the Fund’s secretariat, oversee its day-to-day operations and implement decisions taken by the governing Board. He will also be responsible for ensuring accountability in how funds are mobilised and spent.

Speaking after his appointment, Dr Wuaku said his focus would be on transparency, efficiency and restoring confidence in how sports funding is managed.

“This is not just about managing funds, it’s about restoring hope to our athletes, our coaches, and everyone who believes in the transformative power of sports,” he said.

He stressed that clear systems and open reporting would be central to his work.

“Ghanaians deserve to see how their resources are being used to develop sports. We will establish clear processes, regular reporting mechanisms, and open channels of communication with all stakeholders.”

Dr Wuaku also expressed optimism that sustainable financing could help Ghana reclaim its place among Africa’s leading sporting nations.

“We have the talent. We have the passion. What we’ve lacked is the sustainable funding structure. That changes now,” he said.

He added that the Fund would not be limited to elite sports alone, but would also support grassroots development across the country.

“From grassroots programmes in our communities to elite athletes competing on the world stage, everyone will have the opportunity to benefit from this Fund. We’re building a system that works for all Ghanaians, not just a privileged few.”

Stakeholders across the sports sector will be watching closely as the Ghana Sports Fund takes shape, hopeful that the new leadership will finally bring stability and long-term investment to Ghanaian sport.