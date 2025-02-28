1 hour ago

President John Mahama has acknowledged that Ghana's sports sector, once a beacon of excellence in Africa, now finds itself at a critical juncture.

In a speech delivered recently, Mahama highlighted the nation's past successes in boxing, football, and athletics, but pointed out that these achievements have diminished in recent years due to significant structural deficiencies in administration, funding, infrastructure, and talent development.

Mahama emphasized the necessity for immediate and comprehensive reforms to restore Ghana's prominence on the global sports stage. Central to this effort will be the development of a comprehensive national sports policy, which will align with international standards.

The policy will be backed by a thorough review of the Sports Act of 2016 (Act 934) and the enforcement of the 2023 Sports Regulations (LI 2477).

Infrastructure development is a key pillar of the government's strategy. Mahama assured that the government is committed to refurbishing existing national stadiums, completing youth resource centres, and constructing new sports facilities in emerging regions.

Furthermore, there will be an emphasis on the development of community recreational facilities to foster greater grassroots participation.

Recognising the importance of youth in the development of sports, the government plans a major overhaul of grassroots sports by establishing a Schools Sports Authority. This body will be responsible for organising structured school competitions and talent identification programmes, which have been instrumental in nurturing more than 60% of Ghana's elite athletes.

Additionally, the Ministry of Sports has been renamed the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, reflecting a broader focus on recreational activities.

Mahama also announced the launch of National Recreation Day, a monthly initiative aimed at encouraging community engagement and promoting active lifestyles, as well as an annual National Recreation Festival designed to highlight traditional games and strengthen community bonds.

In conclusion, Mahama's speech outlined a bold and multifaceted approach to restoring Ghana's sports sector, with a focus on policy reform, infrastructure development, youth engagement, and community involvement.

By Akakpo Agodji ( Freelance Journalist)