1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned the Sahara LPG Vessel, marking a significant advancement in Ghana’s energy infrastructure and the country’s transition toward cleaner energy sources.

Describing the commissioning as more than a ceremonial event, the President said it represents “a significant milestone in strengthening the infrastructure that underpins the global liquefied petroleum gas supply chain.”

He highlighted that energy access and the shift to cleaner energy remain key challenges of the era, noting that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) continues to play a critical role in supporting this transition.

President Mahama also emphasised the value of collaboration, noting that the project reflects the impact of strategic partnerships and forward-looking investments aimed at enhancing energy security for Ghana, West Africa, and the wider African continent.

He added that Ghana, like many of its neighbours, recognises the transformative potential of LPG in promoting socio-economic development and expanding access to cleaner energy solutions.