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President John Dramani Mahama has directed a significant expansion in recruitment for Ghana’s security services following a high-level meeting with heads of the country’s security agencies.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Monday, March 16, 2026, by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

According to the statement, the President held discussions with the leadership of the various security agencies, the Minister for the Interior and the Acting Minister for Defence to review the ongoing recruitment process.

After receiving a briefing on the progress of recruitment, President Mahama directed that the number of men and women to be enlisted into the security services be increased from 20,000 to 40,000 over a four-year period.

The move, according to the Presidency, is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the country’s security architecture and ensuring adequate personnel across the various agencies.

President Mahama also instructed the heads of the security agencies to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the recruitment process.

Officials who attended the meeting included the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the President, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs, the National Security Coordinator, as well as the heads of major security institutions, including the Police Service, Prisons Service, Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the Narcotics Control Commission.

The directive is expected to significantly boost employment opportunities while enhancing the operational strength of Ghana’s security services.