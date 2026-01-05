3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama, accompanied by senior ministers and leading figures of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Hon. Naser Toure Mahama.

The President and his delegation were warmly received at the family residence, where they expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved relatives during the period of mourning.

President Mahama conveyed his heartfelt condolences, describing the late MP as a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Parliament and commitment to his constituents would be deeply missed.

He encouraged the family to take comfort in the legacy of service and impact Hon. Naser Toure Mahama left behind.

Members of the NDC delegation also shared words of comfort, prayers, and support, reaffirming the party’s closeness to the family and its respect for the late legislator’s role in Ghana’s democratic journey.

The visit underscored the collective grief within the NDC family and the broader political community, as tributes continue to pour in for the late Ayawaso East MP.