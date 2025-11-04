2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Auditor-General to conduct a comprehensive forensic audit into the organisation and management of the 13th All-African Games, following a report submitted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The move, according to the Presidency, reflects government’s renewed commitment to accountability, transparency, and the prudent use of public funds.

The audit will examine all financial and operational aspects of the Games — including procurement, expenditure, infrastructure development, and post-event management.

Scope of the Audit

The Auditor-General is expected to focus on the following key areas:



Procurement and Contracting Processes: Review of tender procedures, contractor selection, and compliance with the Public Procurement Act (Act 663), as amended.



Financial Management and Expenditure Control: Assessment of funding sources, disbursements, spending patterns, and sponsorship arrangements.



Infrastructure and Project Delivery: Evaluation of project timelines, cost variations, and value-for-money outcomes of facilities constructed for the Games.

President Mahama has also instructed that the audit assess the performance and coordination of all government agencies and committees involved in planning and executing the continental event.

The Auditor-General has until the second week of December 2025 to submit the audit findings to the President.

Background

The 13th African Games, also known as Accra 2023, were hosted by Ghana from March 8 to 23, 2024. The event earned praise for its vibrant organisation and the success of Ghanaian athletes but has since faced scrutiny over procurement irregularities, cost overruns, and management of infrastructure developed for the Games.

Government says the forthcoming forensic audit aims not only to address these concerns but also to enhance transparency and accountability in future large-scale national and continental events.