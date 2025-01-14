President John Mahama has revoked the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund(MIIF).
The revocation was announced in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama.
The statement explained that Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been tasked to oversee the fund until a new CEO is appointed.
In this regard, Mr Koranteng has been directed to hand over all duties to Dr Forson.
Read the full statement below:
