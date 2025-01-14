9 hours ago

President John Mahama has revoked the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund(MIIF).

The revocation was announced in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama.

The statement explained that Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been tasked to oversee the fund until a new CEO is appointed.

In this regard, Mr Koranteng has been directed to hand over all duties to Dr Forson.

Read the full statement below: