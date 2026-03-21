President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that the government will not use public funds to fly supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the high cost involved.
Speaking at the national team’s fundraising launch at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, President Mahama said even supporting a small number of fans would place a heavy financial burden on the state.
“In consonance with the Dzamepe report, the government has no plans to allocate public funds to fly supporters to the World Cup,” he said.
He added that the estimated cost of transporting and accommodating just 200 fans would be close to $2 million, describing the figure as “staggering”.
Mahama stressed that while fan presence at the tournament is important, government spending must prioritise key national needs such as job creation and economic development.
“We all want to see our fans in the stands, but we must be responsible in how we use public resources,” he noted.
The Ghana national football team are set to make their fifth appearance at the World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Ghana have been drawn in Group L, where they will face Panama on June 17, before taking on England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.
Despite the government’s stance, a fundraising campaign has already attracted significant private sector support. Ibrahim Mahama’s company, Engineers & Planners, has pledged $5 million, while musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have contributed $100,000 and $101,000 respectively.
Mining firm Gold Fields has also committed $2 million, with a further $1 million expected next year, as corporate Ghana steps in to support the Black Stars’ preparations for the global tournament.
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