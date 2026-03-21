21 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that the government will not use public funds to fly supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the high cost involved.

‎Speaking at the national team’s fundraising launch at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, President Mahama said even supporting a small number of fans would place a heavy financial burden on the state.

‎“In consonance with the Dzamepe report, the government has no plans to allocate public funds to fly supporters to the World Cup,” he said.

‎He added that the estimated cost of transporting and accommodating just 200 fans would be close to $2 million, describing the figure as “staggering”.

‎Mahama stressed that while fan presence at the tournament is important, government spending must prioritise key national needs such as job creation and economic development.

‎“We all want to see our fans in the stands, but we must be responsible in how we use public resources,” he noted.

‎The Ghana national football team are set to make their fifth appearance at the World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

‎Ghana have been drawn in Group L, where they will face Panama on June 17, before taking on England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.

‎Despite the government’s stance, a fundraising campaign has already attracted significant private sector support. Ibrahim Mahama’s company, Engineers & Planners, has pledged $5 million, while musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have contributed $100,000 and $101,000 respectively.

‎Mining firm Gold Fields has also committed $2 million, with a further $1 million expected next year, as corporate Ghana steps in to support the Black Stars’ preparations for the global tournament.