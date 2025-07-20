2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended Divine Selasi Agbeti, the Director-General of the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA), for two weeks following allegations of misconduct involving a uniformed military officer.

According to reports, Mr. Agbeti allegedly used the officer as a personal bodyguard during public events without official clearance—a move that has sparked concerns over national security protocol breaches.

A letter signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, and dated July 15, 2025, conveyed the government’s disapproval, calling Mr. Agbeti’s actions “inappropriate and embarrassing to the government.”

Sources close to the Presidency have indicated that further disciplinary measures may follow pending the outcome of internal investigations.

Mr. Agbeti was appointed in March 2025, replacing Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, who had served as the founding head of the Authority since 2017.

The incident has drawn attention from within security and governance circles, as the government continues to emphasize accountability and proper conduct in public office.