President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to deliver the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament of Ghana on Friday, February 27.

The annual address will offer a comprehensive overview of Ghana’s current socio-economic and political condition, while outlining the government’s key priorities, policy directions and planned interventions for the year ahead.

President Mahama is expected to highlight developments and challenges across critical sectors, including the economy, health, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

He is also anticipated to touch on governance reforms, job creation efforts, social protection programmes, and Ghana’s foreign relations and international obligations.

The State of the Nation Address is a constitutional requirement under Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the President to appear before Parliament at the beginning of each session to account for the state of the country and provide a policy roadmap.

The address will be delivered before Members of Parliament, representatives of the judiciary, traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society organisations and other invited guests. It is expected to set the tone for legislative business and national discourse for the year.

As with previous addresses, the speech is likely to attract wide public attention, with Ghanaians keenly awaiting the President’s assessment of the nation’s progress and his vision for addressing ongoing economic and social challenges.