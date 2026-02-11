The National Cocoa Farmers Association of Ghana has insisted that any decision to remove the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Randy Abbey, should also apply to his deputies and the entire senior management team.

Yaa Asantewaa, the Association’s Public Relations Officer, said the current leadership has shown what she described as a lack of competence in handling the affairs of the cocoa sector.

Reacting to news that President John Dramani Mahama will convene an emergency Cabinet meeting to address the ongoing challenges in the cocoa industry, Madam Asantewaa welcomed the move but described it as “long overdue.” She stressed that farmers expect more than discussions, demanding the immediate payment of all outstanding arrears.

“Our expectation is that what we are owed will be paid. The meeting summoned by the President is long overdue. We have complained for too long, and so we expect that they will pay us,” she said.

She cautioned that the Association would “advise itself” if government fails to clear the debts or attempts to reduce the current cocoa price.

Touching on the political backdrop, Madam Asantewaa acknowledged that the present administration inherited substantial debts from the previous government. However, she maintained that cocoa farmers expect the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to fulfil its campaign pledges.

“It was one of the reasons we voted against the NPP in 2024,” she stated. “The NDC promised to do better. They told us the government would give us GH¢7,000 for our cocoa, but we have yet to receive it.”

On calls for the removal of Dr Randy Abbey, she said the Association’s primary concern is not about personalities but about performance. While she noted initial reservations about his appointment, she said the decision ultimately rested with the President.

“We have no interest in whether he is sacked or retained,” she said, adding that if the President finds him unfit for office, the action should extend to the entire leadership of COCOBOD.

According to her, persistent losses recorded by the Board raise serious questions about management efficiency.

“COCOBOD is always recording losses. Why should that be the case when we have people working there? If it were a private business, would they have managed it in that manner? From our assessment, those at the helm of affairs at COCOBOD are incompetent, not Randy Abbey alone. They have created difficulties for cocoa farmers, and if the President is committed to cocoa, he must take immediate action,” she said.

In concluding, Madam Asantewaa suggested that the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board may have shifted government attention and resources away from the cocoa sector, contributing to the current challenges facing farmers.