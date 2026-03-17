6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has highlighted the transformative potential of innovation and technology in turning Ghana’s agricultural sector into a major driver of economic growth and national prosperity.

Speaking as the special guest at the opening of the Ghana AgroTech Fair 2026, themed “Transforming Agribusiness through Local Innovation and Technology,” President Mahama emphasized that the fair goes beyond being an exhibition, serving as a platform to link key sectors of the economy.

“Events such as this do more than just showcase machinery and technology; they connect ideas to enterprise, research to industry, and innovation to investment. In doing so, they help transform agriculture from a sector of survival to one of opportunity, productivity, and national prosperity,” he stated.

He noted that the fair comes at a pivotal moment for Ghana, as agriculture in Africa is often seen narrowly through the lens of subsistence farming and vulnerability.

“This AgroTech fair is timely for Ghana’s development journey. Across Africa, agriculture is often discussed only in terms of subsistence and vulnerability, but if properly structured, it is one of the most powerful engines of transformation,” he said.

President Mahama stressed that agriculture must be viewed beyond cultivation, encompassing productivity, value addition, industrial development, job creation, exports, and increasingly, technology and innovation.

“The future of agriculture lies not simply in expanding acreage but in modernizing the entire value chain—from farm to factory, from production to processing, logistics, packaging, and global marketing,” he added.

He also praised the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, the Ghana Exports-Imports Bank, and other partner institutions for organizing the fair, describing it as a critical platform for promoting agricultural technology and agribusiness development in Ghana.