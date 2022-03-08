1 hour ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his wife Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo were on Sunday honoured by the leadership and the congregation of the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral at Cape Coast for their role played towards the development of the country.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife were each presented with a Holy Bible and the Bishop’s Badge of Honour which is the highest honour by the Cape Coast Cathedral of the church.

The first couple worshipped at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral as part of activities marking Ghana’s 65th independence ceremony held at Cape Coast.

Delivering the sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of the Cape Coast Cathedral, Right Rev. Dr Victor Attah-Boafo, called on all Ghanaians to pray for the leadership of the country so they would be able to steer affairs of the nation well to turn around various facets of the economy.

He urged the President not to lose focus on the current state of affairs but remain resolute and continue putting in place prudent measures to turn things around for the good of the country.

“God has given you the ability to succeed in all that you do so do not lose hope and continue working very hard to get the best for all Ghanaians”. Rt. Rev. Dr Victor Attah-Boafo said.

He commended the President for the prudent strategies he adopted when covid-19 started in the country which did not only save many lives but saved the nation in many ways.

The Bishop also commended President Akufo-Addo for the various interventions he has introduced in the country which has helped the nation in diverse ways.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a short message, lauded the leadership of the Anglican Church in the Cape Coast Dioceses for honouring them and pledged to continue working very hard to help the nation bounce back into its development track.

He called for unity among all Ghanaians and support the leadership to push the nation’s development agenda forward.

Other dignitaries who accompanied the first couple to the church were the Finance Minister, Mr Ofori Attah, Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, immediate past Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA).

Background

As part of activities marking the 65th anniversary of the country, the first couple decided to join the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral located at the Chapel Square area at Cape Coast for thanksgiving church service.

It was during this service that the congregation and the leadership decided to honour the first couple with the highest medal for the Dioceses.