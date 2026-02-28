52 minutes ago

Fresh governance tensions have erupted within Ghana’s cocoa sector following a formal petition submitted to the Governing Board of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), calling for the withholding of the confirmation and the temporary stepping aside of Ato Boateng, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration.

The petition, dated February 25, 2026, was filed by Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, who argues that Boateng’s continued stay in office has become incompatible with principles of transparency, accountability, and good corporate governance.

According to the MP, ongoing investigations, public interest concerns, and emerging governance issues now make it institutionally unsafe for the confirmation of Boateng’s appointment to proceed.

The petition situates the controversy within the broader governance challenges currently facing the cocoa industry, a sector already under intense public scrutiny over debt burdens, regulatory weaknesses, and institutional reforms at COCOBOD.

In recent months, public debate has intensified around transparency, regulatory enforcement, and conflicts of interest within cocoa sector institutions, particularly as the industry struggles with falling productivity, financial strain, and credibility concerns.

Against this background, the MP’s petition introduces a new flashpoint, centred on the operational activities of Atlas Commodities Limited and their alleged intersection with facilities registered under the Produce Buying Company (PBC).

Alleged Regulatory Breaches And Warehouse Violations

According to the petition, Atlas Commodities Limited has been operating within warehouses registered under PBC. Under COCOBOD regulations, each warehouse must be registered to and used exclusively by a specific Licensed Buying Company (LBC).

This means that a warehouse registered under PBC cannot legally be used for the storage, grading, sealing, handling, or processing of cocoa belonging to another company.

The petition describes the use of PBC-registered warehouses by Atlas Commodities as a serious regulatory breach, raising major concerns about compliance failures, weak enforcement, and regulatory oversight lapses within the cocoa sector.

The situation, the MP argues, undermines the integrity of COCOBOD’s regulatory framework and exposes the institution to reputational and institutional risk.

Conflict-of-interest Allegations

What has intensified the controversy is the prior executive relationship between Ato Boateng and Atlas Commodities Limited. Public records confirm that before his appointment to COCOBOD, Boateng previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Commodities.

The petition argues that this relationship creates a direct and serious conflict-of-interest risk, given Boateng’s current strategic role at COCOBOD, which involves influence over financial approvals, administrative controls, and regulatory coordination.

The alleged operational overlap between Atlas Commodities and PBC-registered warehouses is therefore presented as more than a regulatory issue—it is framed as a governance crisis with implications of preferential treatment, regulatory compromise, and institutional exposure.

According to the MP, the cumulative effect of these developments has created a situation in which Boateng’s continued stay in office threatens the independence, credibility, and integrity of ongoing investigations and regulatory processes within COCOBOD.

Legal And Constitutional Foundations

The petition grounds its arguments in Ghana’s legal and constitutional framework, citing Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution, which prohibits public officers from placing themselves in positions where personal interests conflict with official duties. It also references the Public Office Holders Act (Act 550) and COCOBOD’s internal regulatory rules, which require public officers to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure strict regulatory compliance.

Under COCOBOD’s warehouse registration rules, the use of one Licensed Buying Company’s warehouse by another company constitutes a direct regulatory breach. The petition further invokes global corporate governance standards, which recognise that public officers under serious investigation should temporarily step aside to protect institutional integrity and public confidence.

Alleged Attempted Intervention At The Registrar General

One of the most serious claims in the petition relates to an alleged incident on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the Registrar General Department. According to the MP, there was an attempt to alter the shareholding status of Atlas Commodities Limited at the RGD, an institution where Boateng holds no official authority.

The petition argues that if Boateng could allegedly attempt such an intervention outside COCOBOD, it raises grave concerns about the level of influence and potential interference he could exert within COCOBOD itself, where he serves as Acting Deputy CEO.

This incident is cited as evidence of a real risk of regulatory compromise and abuse of office.

Call For Urgent Governance Action

On the basis of these concerns, the MP has formally requested two key actions from the COCOBOD Governing Board: the withholding of confirmation of Ato Boateng’s appointment as Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration) until all investigations and reviews are concluded.

A formal directive for Boateng to temporarily step aside from office in the interest of transparency, institutional integrity, and public confidence.

The petition emphasises that the request is not punitive but precautionary, describing it as a governance safeguard aimed at protecting COCOBOD as an institution, preserving the credibility of investigations, and maintaining trust in the management of the cocoa sector.