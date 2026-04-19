3 hours ago

Concerns are growing over the failure of Goldfields Ghana to deliver on a key infrastructure commitment in the Damang Township, despite operating under a Stability Agreement with the Government of Ghana.

In a formal letter addressed to the Managing Director of the company, the Managing Editor of Twenty-Four Hour Newspaper, Cephas Mensah, raised questions about the non-construction of inner roads in the mining community, describing the situation as a matter of urgent public interest.

The letter references obligations tied to the Stability Agreement involving Damang Goldfields Limited, under which the firm is said to have committed to supporting infrastructure development, including the construction and rehabilitation of roads within the township. According to the correspondence, these assurances were reiterated during engagements with the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly and local traditional authorities.

However, checks conducted by the newspaper indicate that the roads remain unconstructed and are deteriorating, with residents reportedly facing mounting challenges. The poor state of the roads has led to increased transportation costs and limited access to essential services such as markets, schools and healthcare facilities.

The situation, the letter argues, runs contrary to the principles of sustainable mining and community development that underpin such agreements.

The publication is seeking clarification from the company on the current status of the project, an explanation for the delays despite ongoing mining operations, and a clear timeline for when work on the roads will begin and be completed.

It has given the company three working days to respond formally, warning that its subsequent reporting will reflect either the response provided or the absence of one.

A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, as pressure builds for accountability over corporate social responsibility commitments in mining communities.

Letter below:

LANDS LETTER-1