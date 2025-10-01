3 hours ago

Two suspected military personnel and two civilian accomplices have been arrested by the Prestea Police in the Western Region for allegedly attempting to rob LongShine Mining Company Limited, a Chinese-owned firm, on Sunday, September 28, at Prestea-Obouhu.

According to the company, the suspects—two men dressed in military uniforms and two masked civilians—stormed the mining site in a pickup truck.

LongShine officials immediately alerted the Prestea Police, who swiftly intervened and arrested the suspects during the attempted operation.

The four suspects have since been transferred to the Tarkwa Regional Police Command for further investigations.

Reports suggest that such incidents have become increasingly common, with uniformed security personnel and civilian collaborators targeting mining sites to extort money or seize valuable property.

