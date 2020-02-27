1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play their Ghana Premier League Matchday 12 game against Bechem at the Accra Sports Stadium on February 28 in a Friday night thriller.

This will be the second time in the season the porcupine warriors are playing under floodlights. The first was against Legon Cities which they won by a 3-1 scoreline.

After serving three match ban the team seems to be in a mini-crisis after back to back defeats. They were beaten by Aduana Stars in the league before being dumped out by second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo in the FA Cup.

Bechem United on the other hand are approaching this fixture with a 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals, a game where midfield dynamo Yaw Annor was in the best of form and won the MVP in the process.

The team will be heading into this game with much confidence as against a Kotoko side who are wallowing in dismay and this crunch encounter home away from home looks like a redemption mission for the Kotoko as they will be hoping to return to winning ways.