Ghana will take on group G leaders South Africa in a make or break clash that will determine who tops the group for the play offs.

As it stands the Bafana Bafana needs just a draw to secure their place while Ghana would require a win to make the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars trail the Bafana Bafana by two points and will require a win before they can top the group.

Match preview

Ghana's hopes of qualifying suffered a major hit when they drew 1-1 with Ethiopia last Thursday with South Africa winning against Zimbabwe to gain the advantage heading into the last game.

Milovan Rajevac's men took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Andre Ayew, but they were pegged back by Getaneh Kebede in the 72nd minute.

The Black Stars are second in Group G at the moment, three points adrift of current leaders South Africa ahead of this weekend's clash.

Looking to exact revenge for September's 1-0 defeat, the West Africans return to their home turf where they have not lost since 2019.

South Africa secured a vital 1-0 win at the First National Bank Stadium on Thursday when they saw off the threat of Zimbabwe.

Teboho Mokoena opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and that was enough to hand Hugo Broos's men all three points in Johannesburg.

After an opening-day draw, the Bafana Bafana have won four straight games and currently lead the way in Group G heading into the final matchday.

Sunday's visitors have only conceded one goal in that time and that defensive solidity could prove to be the difference between victory and defeat this weekend.

Team News

grabbed the winning goal in the last edition of this fixture and the 28-year-old will be looking to come up trumps once again.

Off the back of a solid display at the back last time out, we expect Broos to name the same defensive unit of Terrence Mashego, Rushine De Reuck, Njabulo Ngcobo and Nyiko Mobbie.

Andre Ayew's opener versus Ethiopia was his 20th goal for Ghana, moving him joint fifth in the all-time scoring chart.

Ayew is also closing in on 100 appearances for the home side as he aims to become only the second player in history to achieve this feat.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Wollacott; Baba, Amartey, Aidoo, Yiadom; Sulemana, Mohammed, Kudus, Ayew; Boakye, Ayew

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mashego, De Reuck, Ngcobo, Mobbie; Mokoena, Phete, Tau; Hlongwane, Dolly, Makgopa

KICK OFF AND WHERE TO WATCH IT

The game will start at 19:00 hours GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium and it will be telecast on national TV GTV Sports Plus.