Aduana FC vs Nsoatreman FC: 15:00GMT; Nana Agyemang Badu I park; Dormaa Ahenkro

Aduana FC take on Nsoatreman FC in their final home game of the season in the Bono derby on Sunday June 9, 2024.

The Fire Club, second on the table, will aim to record their final win at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park this season when they welcome neighbours, Nsoatreman FC.

It promises to be an exciting contest as both teams will be aiming for victory in the penultimate Premier League fixture on Sunday.

After 32 matches Aduana Stars are second on the league table with 49 points, having won 2, drawn 1 and suffered 2 defeats in their last 5 games.

The Fire Club are ranked as the second best home side in this campaign following 13 wins and 3 defeats with 39 points accumulated, scoring 29 and conceding 11.

Aduana Stars head into this fixture with a victory in their last home league match against Nations FC.

Head coach Yaw Acheampong’s side are the second highest scoring club in the league currently (40).

Nsoatreman FC sit 8th place on the league table with 46 points after 32 matches, having won 1, drawn 2 and suffered 2 defeats in their last 5 outings.

They have managed to secure 17 points away from home this season, scoring 13 and conceding 20 goals so far.

They are ranked as the best away performers in this campaign after 16 appearances. The Nsoatre lads have lost their last two games away from home against Heart of Lions and Karela United.

It’s a cracker between the second best home side and the best away performers in this campaign.

Aduana Stars have played Nsoatreman FC once at home in the league since Coach Maxwell Konadu’s side gained promotion into the top-flight in the 2022/23 season.

Aduana Stars can rely on Richard Mahama, Rich Sackey, Frank Owusu, Richard Afriyie, Kelvin Obeng, Emmanuel Obuobi, Richard Tetteh, Yussif Chibsah Alhassan, Asamoah Fiifi Anderson, Sampson Cobbinah, Justus Torsutsey and Douglas Owusu Ansah for the match on Sunday.

Nsoatreman FC top scorers Manaf Umar and Stephan Diyou are both available for the game on Sunday.

Apetorgbor Foster, Mohammed Abdul Rahaman, Collins Kudjoe, Morrison Anokye, Mohammed Issaka, Meider Kwabena, Mohammed Sadat, Philip Ofori, Eric Osei Bonsu, Walid Neymar Fuseini, Richard Acquah, Bortey Acquaye and Osafo Antwi could all be available for selection on Sunday.

Bibiani GoldStars FC vs Medeama SC: 15:00GMT; Duns Park; Bibiani

Bibiani GoldStars FC welcome Medeama SC to the Duns Park in the Western derby on Sunday June 9, 2024.

Both teams are reeling from their respective defeats in their last Premier League encounters.

While Medeama lost 1-0 at home to Heart of Lions, GoldStars FC also succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at champions-elect FC Samartex 1996.

The Mauve and Yellow, who have been dethroned as league champions, are in a race with Aduana FC for the second position on the table.

Bibiani Gold Stars are 11th on the league table with 43 points after 32 games, having won 1, drawn 2 and suffered 2 defeats in their last 5 encounters.

The Miners are ranked as the 6th best home performers in the league this season after recording 10 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats in 16 appearances with 34 points accumulated, scoring 32 and conceding 16 in the process.

They are unbeaten in their last 5 consecutive home league matches. The Miners are the best home scoring side in this campaign.

Medeama SC sit 3rd place on the league table with 49 points from 32 matches, having won 3, drawn 1 and suffered 1 defeat in their last 5 outings.

The Mauve and Yellow have managed to accumulate 15 points away from home this season, scoring 12 and conceding 18.

The defending champions are ranked as the 5th best away performing club in this campaign.

Medeama SC goes into this fixture with a victory in their last two consecutive away games against Great Olympics and Bofoakwa Tano without conceding.

Bibiani Gold Stars have played Medeama SC twice at home in the league since joining the Premiership in the 2021/22 season with the Miners winning one and drawing one.

In the 2021/22 season, Bibiani Gold Stars beat Medeama SC 1-0 and drew 1-1 in the 2022/23 season.

Prince Kwabena Owusu, Alex Aso and Appiah McCarthy are expected to form a formidable attacking partnership for the Miners on Sunday.

The likes of Vincent Atingah, Emmanuel Appau, Eric Bosomtwi, William Dankyi, Ronald Frimpong, Adraman Yahaya, Gideon Anaba, Frank Amankwa, Charles Gyamfi, Sadat Mohammed and Mawuli Wayo could all be available for selection.

Medeama SC can rely on quality players like, Kamaradini Mamudu, Derrick Fordjour, Diawisie Taylor, Manuel Mantey, Kofi Asmah, Fatawu Sulemana, Bernardinho Tetteh, Michael Enu, Godknows Dzakpasu, Nurudeen Abdulai, Denis Adoma, Emmanuel Cudjoe, Kelvin Nkrumah and Hamidu Abdul Fatawu.

Bofoakwa Tano vs Berekum Chelsea: 15:00GMT; Coronation Park; Sunyani

Relegated Bofoakwa Tano welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Coronation Park in Sunyani in the Bono derby on Sunday.

Bofo's relegation has been confirmed but will aim to record their final home win in the Premier League against their neighbours before they check-out from the top-flight

Bofoakwa Tano after 32 matches in this campaign are 17th on the table with 33 points and are winless in their last 5 league games.

They are ranked as the weakest home side in this season after recording 6 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats, scoring 11 and conceding 13 goals.

The Bofo lads head into this fixture with a defeat in their last home league match against dethroned champions Medeama SC.

Berekum Chelsea are currently 7th on the table with 47 accumulated points from 32 matches, having won 2 and suffered 3 defeats in their last 5 outings.

Coach Samuel Boadu’s side have managed to secure 11 points away from home after 16 appearances, scoring 13 and conceding 30 goals.

They are ranked as the 8th weakest away side in the league so far. Berekum Chelsea are winless in their last 5 consecutive away league games.

Berekum Chelsea are the second most conceded away side in this campaign (30).

Bofoakwa Tano are yet to host Berekum Chelsea at home in the league after gaining promotion into the top-flight in the 2023/24 season.

Bofoakwa Tano star man Saaka Dauda is expected to start the game on Sunday with the likes of Elijah Addai, Ado Zack, Aboagye Dacosta, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, Andrew Appau, Alhassan Ali, Emmanuel Ankrah, Isaac Baffoe, Bright Boakye Kyereh, Solomon Obilitey, Stephen Owusu, Clinton Baffour, Dana Blessing and Charles Mensah could all be potentially available for selection.

Stephen Amankona is the current top scorer in the league with 16 goals and is expected to start the game on Sunday for Berekum Chelsea. Emmanuel Sarpong, Kusi Pandrous, Awuah Dramani, Patrick Ansu, Zakaria Fuseini, Collins Ameyaw, Ahmed Adams, Yaw Dankwah, Lord Amoah, Hubert Gyau, Afriyie Mezack, Frank Oppong, Kuffour Asamoah, Fravien Kongoza and Vincent Adjei could all be available for selection.

Heart of Lions vs Legon Cities: 15:00GMT; Kpando Park: Kpando

Heart of Lions will take on Legon Cities at home on Sunday aiming for win to continue their push for survival in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Lions, who are now just a point above the drop zone, are hot favourites to secure maximum points against Cities in their survival pursuits.

A win for Lions will see them move level on points with their opponents ahead of the final league match of the season.

Heart of Lions should be boosted after their impressive 0-1 win at Medeama SC last weekend to give them any realistic chance of avoiding relegation.

Hearts of Lions are unbeaten in their last 5 league matches. They are currently 13th on the table with 41 points from 32 matches.

They have managed to accumulate 30 points at home this season, scoring 20 and conceding 8 goals.

The home side are ranked as the 7th least performers in the league. The Kpando lads are among the top ten clubs with the least number of goals conceded at home.

Heart of Lions head into this fixture with 100% win record in their last 4 consecutive home league games and have kept clean sheets in the process.

Legon Cities after 32 matches are 9th on the league table with 44 points, having won 2 and suffered 3 defeats in their last 5 league games.

The Royals are the second weakest away performers in this campaign following 2 wins, 2 draws and 12 defeats in 16 appearances, scoring 6 and conceding 22 goals.

Coach Kwesi Fabin’s side are pointless in their last 9 consecutive away games in the league. Legon Cities are the 5th most conceded side in this campaign (35).

Heart of Lions are yet to host Legon Cities at home in the league since returning into the Premiership in the 2023/24 season.

Heart of Lions skipper Ebenezer Abban has netted 10 league goals this season and will be available for the game on Sunday with the likes of Christian Boateng, Yaw Danso, Ruben Hennessey, Mustapha Yakubu, Emmanuel Sakyi, Bismarck Anim, Akwasi Duah, Denis Hutor, Abdul Musah, Kwesi Pong and Yusif Afful all in the reckoning for selection.

Legon Cities boasts Kwabena Boateng, Fredrick Akatuk, Mohammed Alidu, Stephen Asare, Mohammed Suleman, Morris Fuseini, Samauel Tenedu, Kamal Suraje, Frank Antwi, Frank Akoto, Nasiru Moro, Albert Yeboah, Stephen Blankson, Nicholas Mensah, Joseph Mereku and Abdul Rahaman.

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Accra Great Olympics: 18:00GMT; Accra Sports Stadium; Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak play host to city rivals Accra Great Olympics on Sunday evening knowing that only one of their biggest wins in their history will give them any chance of Ghana Premier League survival.

The two rivals will clash in a make-or-break affair with potential consequences for any of the teams that lose on Sunday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Perhaps, it's the biggest match for both teams as they both hope to win and give themselves a realistic chance of avoiding the drop from the country's top-tier league.

Only a point separates the two teams with Hearts lying 13th with 41 points while Olympics are just above the relegation zone with 40 points.

Orlando Wellington will have taken positives from his side's dominant showing against Dreams FC on Wednesday June 5, 2024, but they ultimately lacked the cutting edge in the final third to draw goalless at the Accra Stadium, which is a concern that needs addressing heading into the must-win game against the Phobians.

The Accra Sports Stadium will come alive as one of the greatest rivals battle each other for survival in the Ghanaian top-flight on Sunday June 9, 2024.

Heart of Oak are currently 12th on the league table with 41 points after 32 matches played this season, having won 2 and suffered 3 defeats in their last 5 games.

The Phobians are ranked as the second weakest home side in this campaign after recording 7 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats in 16 appearances, scoring 19 and conceding 11 with 26 points accumulated.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara’s side head into this fixture with a victory in their last home league game against Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Great Olympics are 16th on the table at the relegation zone with 39 accumulated points after 31 matches with one outstanding game to be played in matchday27 against Dreams FC.

They’ve recorded 2 wins and suffered 3 defeats in their last 5 league games. The Dade Boys have managed to secure 12 points away from home this season, scoring 7 and conceding 18 goals.

The Wonder Club are ranked as the 8th best away performers in the league this campaign.

They recorded a victory in their last away league game against Asante Kotoko at Abrankese which ended 0-1.

Heart of Oak have played Great Olympics three times at home in the league since 2020/21 season with Heart of Oak losing two and drawing one.

In the 2020/21 season, Heart of Oak lost 0-2 to Great Olympics, suffered 0-1 defeat in the 2021/22 season before recording a 1-1 draw in the 2022/23 season.

Hearts are yet to record their first home win against Great Olympics in the league since 2020.

Youngster Hamza Issah has netted 12 goals this season for Heart of Oak and will hope to extend his tally on Sunday.

Linda Mtange, Glid Otanga, Seidu Suraj, Martin Karikari, David Oppong Afrane, Michael Ampadu, Kassim Cisse, Yaw Amankwah Baafi, Denis Korsah, Thomas Winimi, Salim Adams, Salifu Ibrahim, Issah Kuka and Raphael Amponsah could all be available for the former African champions.

Great Olympics can rely on Emmanuel Antwi, Albert Amoah, Matthew Abayase, Gladson Awako, Samuel Ashie-Quaye, Isaac Mensah, Richard Botchway, Ebenezer Sekyere, Razak Kasim, Christopher Nettey, Raymond Grippman, Mathew Agama, Kekeli Attor, Michael Osei and Abednego Asafo for Sunday's epic match.

Nations FC vs Bechem United: 15:00GMT; Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex; Abrankese - Kumasi

Fourth-placed Nations FC battle Bechem United at home on Sunday with an eye for a top-four finish.

Nations have amassed 48 points after 32 matches, having won 1, drawn 1 and suffered 3 defeats in their last 5 encounters.

They are ranked as the 3rd best home performing side in the league this season after recording 10 wins and 6 draws, scoring 27 and conceding 9 goals.

The newly promoted side are yet to record a home defeat in this campaign. They won their last home league game against Accra Lions prior to this fixture.

Bechem United have recorded 2 wins, 1 draw and suffered 2 defeats in their last 5 league games. They are currently 6th on the table with 47 points accumulated after 32 matches.

The Hunters have managed to secure 13 points away from home this season, scoring 14 and conceding 2. They are ranked as the 6th best away performers in the league this season.

Bechem United have lost their last two away games heading into this fixture. Coach Francis Addai’s side are the third club with the most number of goals scored in the league (38).

Nations FC are yet to host Bechem United at home in the league after gaining promotion into the Premiership in the 2023/24 season.

Their top scorer Asamoah Boateng Afriyie has netted 10 goals and will hope to extend his goal tally on Sunday after failing going barren since matchday23.

Asante Boahen, Isaac Botchway, Barimah Baah, Prince Acquah, Emmanuel Boahene, Kwame Boakye, Prince Badu, Sadiq Alhassan, Richard Berko, Michael Awuah, Razak Simpson, Justice Amate, Nuamah Blankson and Nafiu Sulemana could be availabLe for Nations FC on Sunday.

Bechem United can count on Seth Kwadwo, Boa-AT Regain, Cephas Mantey, Emmanuel Ababio, Emmanuel Abban, Emmanuel Annor, Joseph Kinful, Francis Acquah, Clinton Duodu, David Asabere, Francis Twene, Samuel Kuffour, Isaiah Nyarko and Gabriel Tenlep.

Karela United vs FC Samartex 1996: 15:00GMT, Naa Sheriga Sports Complex; Nalerigu

Karela United will be desperate for the maximum points when they entertain champions elect- FC Samartex 1996 at home on Sunday.

United's work is cut out for them as they need to win their remaining two matches - including a trip to Medeama to secure another top-flight football next season.

FC Samartex have won the 2023-24 Premier League title with two games to spare but will make the long journey to Nalerigu to battle Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

Karela United have accumulated 40 points after 32 matches in the league and are currently 15th position on the table, having won 3 and suffered 2 defeats in their last 5 league matches.

The Pride and Passion are ranked as the 8th weakest home side this season after recording 8 wins, 7 draws and 1 defeat in 16 appearances, scoring 18 and conceding 12.

The Tamale based have recorded only one defeat in their home games this season and have managed to secure 31 points at home in this campaign.

Karela United are the second most conceding club in this campaign (40).

Champions FC Samartex 1996 are 9 points clear on top of the table after 32 matches, having won 3 and suffered 2 defeats in their last 5 outings.

The Timber Giants have managed to accumulate 13 points away from home this season, scoring 10 and conceding 18 goals.

Coach Nurudeen Amadu’s side are ranked as the 7th best away performers in the league.

FC Samartex recorded a defeat in their last three consecutive away league games and failed to score in all prior to this encounter.

Emmanuel Keyekeh, Samuel Tetteh Mensah, Emmanuel Adu Siaw, Baba Musa, Emmanuel Boakye Owusu, Desmond Gyabeng, Kwesi Ofosu, James Sewornu, Emmanuel Mamah, Dauda Yussif Seidu, Isaac Afful, Michael Epshon and Ebenezer Ocran are all available on Sunday.

FC Samartex 1996 have scored the most number of goals in the league this season (41).

Karela United have played league Champions FC Samartex 1996 once at home in the league since the Timber Giants joined the Premiership in the 2022/23 season with Karela United winning 1-0.

Karela United can rely on Emmanuel Anaful, Maxwell Agyemang, Giyasu Ibrahim, Fatawu Mohammed, Maxwell Arthur, George Amonoo, Abdul Latif, Samuel Attah Kumi, Jibril Nurudeen, Welbeck Takyi, Abdul-Raman Yaya, Hafiz Abdulai, Humid Dafie, Umar Faruk and Solomon Aboagye for Sunday's must-win game.

