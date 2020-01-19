3 hours ago

The GPL returns this weekend after a breathtakingly round of fixtures in the midweek which witnessed Kotoko losing two games consecutively and their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak attaining a point from WAFA for the first time in about five years. Great Olympics made a strong statement by thrilling their fan base with a 2nil home win against Karela.

What a way to begin this weekend’s fixtures with Berekum Chelsea visiting Ash Gold at Obuasi. After beating both Hearts and Kotoko so far in the league many would have expected the miners to have been alarmed and well prepared to face this tricky Chelsea side. As we know, it all ended in tears as the Aboa Kese was tamed at home to a lone goal. Once again the centre pair of Zachariah Fuseini and Ahmed Adams ensured that Berekum Chelsea would keep another clean sheet in the league. Are Chelsea the overwhelming league favourites? Well, it's early days yet but if they’re to keep up with such delightful performances they will be winning the league by week 20.

The match at the Karl Reindorf Park involving Liberty Professionals and Hearts of Oak stands out conspicuously because the Dansoman lads are in a mad form and let me jokingly add that they at least didn’t lose against the dangerous Berekum Chelsea. It’s worth noting that on the other hand Hearts have bounced back as the Phobia club we know, after disgracefully losing their first two games. Notwithstanding their current form, I expect the Phobians to suffer with their best been a draw.

The Akoon park in Tarkwa will witness a demolishing of sort today with Karela expected to humiliate Alhaji Grunsahs King Faisal wholesomely to move up the league ladder. Bookmakers have given Karela 1.60 odds to win this encounter and I see that as a juicy odd to add to your weekend accumulator. Karela to win is a banker!

The porcupine warriors are playing behind closed doors as they begin their 5 match home ban in the league resulting from their unscrupulous behaviour from their fans when they last played at home. Kotoko are in a bad run of form but notwithstanding that Ebusua Dwarfs will drink goals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday. Dwarfs have a problem with their defence as they’ve conceded more goals than any other team in the league thus far. I expect Yacouba and Gyamfi to run riot in this game.

At the Agyeman Badu Park, the marketing masters Legon Cities will be visiting Aduana in search of their first win in the league. Yahaya Mohammed will lead the arrow and expect him to bag a brace against the Cities. Yahaya will be scoring with his head and expect Aduana to keep a clean sheet. Legon Cities may have to wait for another week with a performance by another musician to ensure them get their first win in the league.

The Accra Sports Stadium will witness a beautiful game. It’s a place to be if you’re a genuine football lover as the Victorien Adebayor led Inter Allies welcomes the football playing WAFA. Expect nothing but beautiful and exquisite football when these two teams who love to put the ball on the turf clash on Sunday. WAFA are the masters of that game though, and expect them to take advantage of their style and cause an upset in this encounter.

Dreams FC will be welcoming Medeama which by all standards is a very difficult clash for the home side. No matter what happens I expect the Easterners to hold their fort and not to lose that game. Accra Great Olympics are likely to suffer away to the Sharks. Sharks are not going to lose at home since its quite clear that Olympics finds difficulty in scoring away from home. Last but not least, we shouldn’t anticipate anything but a win for Bechem FC as they face Eleven Wonders at the Nana Gyeabour Park. Bechem are gradually making their home ground a fortress and I expect them to win comfortably at home this weekend.

ACCUMULATOR ODDS FOR TODAY



Karela Win 1.60



Kotoko Win 1.20



Bechem Win 1.45



Aduana Win 1.35



Total odds = 3.76 odds

By: Annor Kwasi Annor

Facebook: Annor Kwasi Annor

Twitter: @KwasiAnnor

Email: [email protected]