7 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday December 7 General Elections.

Mrs Jean Mensa , the returning officer of the Presidential elections made the announcement at the commission's head office in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo won with 6,730,413 votes which represents 51.59 percent of the valid votes cast.

His closest competitor, John Dramani Mahama from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36 per cent.

Total votes cast - 13, 434,574 representing 79 per cent of total voters.

The EC Chairperson however indicated that the results are without that of Techiman South Constituency with voter population of 128,000 as it is being contested and that if the the total votes in that constituency is added to the President's closest challenger John Dramani Mahama it will not alter the complexion of the election.

Declaring the results Wednesday evening, the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa described the elections as "incident free" and "peacefully"