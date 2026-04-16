2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has joyfully announced the birth of his new granddaughter, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama.

In a brief message shared on Facebook, Mr Mahama congratulated his son Shafik Mahama and his wife, Asma, on the arrival of their baby.

“Welcoming my latest grandkid, Thanina Gyamfua Mahama. Congrats, Shafik and Asma,” he wrote.

The newborn is the latest addition to the Mahama family and has already attracted congratulatory messages from well-wishers across social media.

Shafik Mahama and his Algerian wife previously welcomed their first daughter, Alyazia Frema Mahama, in December 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.

At the time, the family shared photos and videos capturing moments of joy, including appearances by Lordina Mahama, who was seen warmly holding her granddaughter.

The arrival of Thanina Gyamfua Mahama marks another milestone for the family, adding to a growing legacy of cherished moments for the former president and his loved ones.