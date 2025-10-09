2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed 18 new Deputy Heads of Mission to represent Ghana in various embassies and high commissions across the world.

The new list includes prominent figures such as former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, and former Presidential Spokesperson, Ben Dotsei Malor.

The appointments, detailed in a letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, reflect a deliberate effort to strengthen Ghana’s diplomatic corps by blending experience from the military, political, and communications sectors.

Among the appointees are former Domeabra-Obom MP, Sophia Karen Ackuaku, George Harrison, Sanni Jajah, Aquinas Quansah, and Jamilatu Amadu, among others.

Mr. Ben Dotsei Malor, who previously served as Presidential Spokesperson and Head of Communications at the Presidency, has been appointed to the Ghanaian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The inclusion of General Oppong-Peprah, a highly respected military officer, is seen as part of President Mahama’s broader strategy to enhance Ghana’s global engagements through experienced leadership and institutional expertise.

The appointments underscore the administration’s commitment to revitalising Ghana’s diplomatic presence, ensuring that the nation’s foreign policy continues to reflect professionalism, national interest, and international cooperation.