19 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has officially broken ground for the construction of a new glass manufacturing plant at Shama, describing the project as a significant milestone in Ghana’s push for accelerated industrialisation.

The facility, to be known as the New Float Glass Manufacturing Company, is being developed by KEDA (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited and is expected to transform the country’s glass production landscape.

As part of the ceremony, President Mahama also inaugurated the fifth phase of KEDA’s tile production line and commissioned a state-of-the-art sanitary ware factory, further expanding the company’s manufacturing footprint in the Western Region.

When completed, the float glass plant is projected to produce about 1,400 tonnes of glass per day, placing it among the largest glass manufacturing facilities on the African continent.

The development is expected to significantly reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported glass products while boosting exports by an estimated 100 million dollars annually.

Beyond trade benefits, the project is anticipated to strengthen local supply chains, create sustainable employment opportunities, and increase government revenue through taxes and allied economic activities.

Addressing management and staff, President Mahama urged them to take full ownership of the project and commit themselves to its long-term success.

He stressed that Ghana’s industrial transformation depends on a stable business environment, responsible investors, and the active support of host communities.

Reaffirming his confidence in locally produced goods, the President said products made in Ghana can compete on the global market when supported by skilled labour, innovation, and high manufacturing standards.

“This is how we build a resilient, self-reliant economy,” he noted, adding that industrial projects of this scale are critical to driving inclusive growth and national development.