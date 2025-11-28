13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has paid an emotional tribute to former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her death as the end of a remarkable era in Ghana’s political and social history.

The tribute, delivered on his behalf by Joyce Bawa Mogtari at the state funeral held at the Black Star Square, celebrated Nana Konadu as a woman whose influence extended far beyond the traditional role of First Lady.

Mahama described her as “a pioneering leader, a fearless advocate for women’s empowerment, and a trailblazer in Ghana’s political space.” He credited her with reshaping the office of First Lady into a powerful vehicle for national development and social transformation.

He highlighted her impactful work in:



Literacy and education



Maternal and child health



Economic empowerment



Rural development, especially for women and girls

“She transformed the role of First Lady into a platform for national development,” Mahama stated.

The President further praised Nana Konadu as a woman of courage, integrity, and deep family values, whose lifelong dedication to service continues to inspire generations.

He concluded his tribute with a solemn reflection on her enduring influence on the nation:

“May her soul rest in perfect peace, and may her legacy continue to guide us toward a more just, inclusive, and equitable Ghana.”